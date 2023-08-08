Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Red Sox - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Kyle Isbel (batting .282 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Red Sox.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .223.
- Isbel has gotten at least one hit in 53.6% of his games this year (30 of 56), with at least two hits 11 times (19.6%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (7.1%), homering in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In 14 games this year (25.0%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (33.9%), including five multi-run games (8.9%).
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.237
|AVG
|.210
|.260
|OBP
|.248
|.376
|SLG
|.370
|9
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|5
|15/2
|K/BB
|25/5
|3
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.35).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (142 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (5-5) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.51 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
