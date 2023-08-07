Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Monday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+170). A 10-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Royals vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -210 +170 10 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games. For four straight games, Kansas City and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 9.2 runs.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 32, or 32.3%, of the 99 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has won nine of its 30 games, or 30%, when it's the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 54 of its 113 chances.

The Royals are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-36 15-41 17-30 19-46 26-56 10-20

