MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on August 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Brayan Bello

NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .214 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 41 walks.

Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this year (65 of 105), with multiple hits 15 times (14.3%).

He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

Melendez has driven home a run in 24 games this year (22.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 36 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 49 .205 AVG .225 .286 OBP .302 .337 SLG .376 15 XBH 18 6 HR 3 21 RBI 16 61/24 K/BB 62/17 3 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings