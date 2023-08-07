Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Red Sox - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy has six doubles, a home run and nine walks while batting .266.
- Duffy has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- In seven games this season, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (17.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|.311
|AVG
|.215
|.373
|OBP
|.261
|.378
|SLG
|.277
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|12/5
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 142 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.79, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.