Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on August 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is batting .222 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Isbel has gotten at least one hit in 52.7% of his games this season (29 of 55), with more than one hit 11 times (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (7.3%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Isbel has driven in a run in 14 games this season (25.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 18 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .237 AVG .208 .260 OBP .248 .376 SLG .365 9 XBH 10 2 HR 2 11 RBI 5 15/2 K/BB 24/5 3 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings