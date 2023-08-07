Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on August 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .247 with 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks.

Olivares has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In 7.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this year (20.5%), Olivares has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (3.8%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .246 AVG .248 .291 OBP .309 .400 SLG .416 11 XBH 16 4 HR 2 11 RBI 8 25/5 K/BB 24/10 2 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings