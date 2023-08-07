Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Red Sox - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .230 with four doubles, three triples, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Waters has gotten at least one hit in 56.6% of his games this year (30 of 53), with more than one hit 11 times (20.8%).
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (11.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Waters has an RBI in 15 of 53 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.286
|AVG
|.172
|.369
|OBP
|.213
|.527
|SLG
|.241
|11
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|25/8
|K/BB
|44/5
|3
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (142 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (8-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.79 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.