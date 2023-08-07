Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Red Sox - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .767 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 120 hits and an OBP of .308, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 71 of 110 games this year (64.5%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (31.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19 games this season (17.3%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.4% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 45.5% of his games this year (50 of 110), with two or more runs eight times (7.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|.289
|AVG
|.248
|.324
|OBP
|.291
|.529
|SLG
|.423
|25
|XBH
|21
|12
|HR
|8
|43
|RBI
|24
|43/12
|K/BB
|53/12
|13
|SB
|19
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (142 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.