Australia vs. Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - August 7
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
In the 2023 Women's World Cup Round of 16, on August 7 at 6:30 AM ET, Australia will match up with Denmark.
This game will be available on Fox Sports 1.
How to Watch Australia vs. Denmark
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Venue: ANZ Stadium
Australia Group Stage Results
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Ireland
|July 20
|W 1-0
|Home
|Nigeria
|July 27
|L 3-2
|Home
|Canada
|July 31
|W 4-0
|Away
|Denmark
|August 7
|-
|Home
Australia's Recent Performance
- In its last match, Australia got a 4-0 win over Canada while taking 10 shots in the victory, equal to the defeated Canada side's total.
- Through three Women's World Cup matches for Australia, Steph Catley has scored two goals.
- In three Women's World Cup matches, Caitlin Foord has not scored a goal but has two assists.
- Hayley Raso has scored two goals for Australia in Women's World Cup matches.
Australia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Lydia Williams #1
- Courtney Nevin #2
- Aivi Luik #3
- Clare Polkinghorne #4
- Cortnee Vine #5
- Clare Wheeler #6
- Steph Catley #7
- Alexandra Chidiac #8
- Caitlin Foord #9
- Emily van Egmond #10
- Mary Fowler #11
- Teagan Micah #12
- Tameka Yallop #13
- Alanna Kennedy #14
- Clare Hunt #15
- Hayley Raso #16
- Kyah Simon #17
- Mackenzie Arnold #18
- Katrina Gorry #19
- Sam Kerr #20
- Ellie Carpenter #21
- Charlotte Grant #22
- Kyra Cooney-Cross #23
Denmark Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|China
|July 22
|W 1-0
|Home
|England
|July 28
|L 1-0
|Away
|Haiti
|August 1
|W 2-0
|Away
|Australia
|August 7
|-
|Away
Denmark's Recent Performance
- In its last action on August 1, Denmark knocked off Haiti 2-0. Denmark outshot Haiti nine to seven.
- Pernille Harder has one goal and one assist so far for Denmark in Women's World Cup (three matches).
- Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen has one goal for Denmark in Women's World Cup.
- In three Women's World Cup matches, Mille Gejl Jensen has not scored a goal, but she does have one assist.
Denmark's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Lene Christensen #1
- Josefine Hasbo #2
- Stine Ballisager Pedersen #3
- Rikke Sevecke #4
- Simone Boye Sorensen #5
- Karen Holmgaard #6
- Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen #7
- Emma Snerle #8
- Amalie Vangsgaard #9
- Pernille Harder #10
- Katrine Veje #11
- Kathrine Kuhl #12
- Sara Gedsted Thrige Andersen #13
- Nicoline Sorensen #14
- Frederikke Thogersen #15
- Kathrine Larsen #16
- Rikke Madsen #17
- Luna Gewitz #18
- Janni Thomsen #19
- Signe Bruun #20
- Mille Gejl Jensen #21
- Maja Bay Ostergaard #22
- Sofie Svava #23
