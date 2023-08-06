Freddy Fermin leads the Kansas City Royals (36-76) into a matchup versus the Philadelphia Phillies (60-51), a game after homering twice in a 9-6 defeat to the Phillies, at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The Phillies will give the ball to Taijuan Walker (12-4, 3.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-11, 4.98 ERA).

Royals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (12-4, 3.99 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-11, 4.98 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (1-11 with a 4.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 22nd of the season.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 39-year-old has a 4.98 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .280 to his opponents.

Greinke is looking to record his third quality start of the season in this matchup.

Greinke will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

In two of his 21 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

Walker (12-4) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 3.99 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .235.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Walker has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 35th, 1.270 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

