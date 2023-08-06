The Philadelphia Phillies (60-51) and the Kansas City Royals (36-76) will match up in the series rubber match on Sunday, August 6 at Citizens Bank Park, with Taijuan Walker starting for the Phillies and Zack Greinke taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +185 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run total is set for the contest.

Royals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Royals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 40 (58%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Phillies have a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Phillies went 3-4 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Royals have been victorious in 32, or 32.7%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 6-12 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Royals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Michael Massey 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

