Sunday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (60-51) and the Kansas City Royals (36-76) at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Phillies coming out on top. Game time is at 1:35 PM on August 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (12-4) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-11) will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Royals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have been victorious in 32, or 32.7%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a mark of 6-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (436 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.13 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule