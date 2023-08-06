MJ Melendez -- batting .194 with a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on August 6 at 1:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Phillies.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .214 with 21 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 41 walks.

In 61.5% of his 104 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (7.7%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).

Melendez has driven home a run in 23 games this season (22.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 35 of 104 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 48 .205 AVG .224 .286 OBP .303 .337 SLG .362 15 XBH 17 6 HR 2 21 RBI 15 61/24 K/BB 62/17 3 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings