Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Michael Massey (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .218 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Massey has picked up a hit in 47.6% of his 84 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.9% of those games.
- In 9.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Massey has an RBI in 22 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.224
|AVG
|.212
|.308
|OBP
|.243
|.360
|SLG
|.365
|11
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|17
|31/14
|K/BB
|39/5
|3
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 35th, 1.270 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
