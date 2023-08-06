After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .248.

Olivares has had a hit in 47 of 77 games this year (61.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (18.2%).

In six games this season, he has gone deep (7.8%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

Olivares has an RBI in 16 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored at least once 27 times this season (35.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .246 AVG .250 .291 OBP .311 .400 SLG .419 11 XBH 16 4 HR 2 11 RBI 8 25/5 K/BB 24/10 2 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings