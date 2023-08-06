After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares has 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .248.
  • Olivares has had a hit in 47 of 77 games this year (61.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (18.2%).
  • In six games this season, he has gone deep (7.8%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • Olivares has an RBI in 16 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored at least once 27 times this season (35.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 39
.246 AVG .250
.291 OBP .311
.400 SLG .419
11 XBH 16
4 HR 2
11 RBI 8
25/5 K/BB 24/10
2 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 35th, 1.270 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.
