Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Sunday, Drew Waters (.483 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .234 with four doubles, three triples, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Waters has gotten a hit in 30 of 52 games this season (57.7%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (21.2%).
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (11.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Waters has driven in a run in 14 games this season (26.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (34.6%), including multiple runs in six games.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|.286
|AVG
|.179
|.369
|OBP
|.222
|.527
|SLG
|.250
|11
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|6
|25/8
|K/BB
|42/5
|3
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Walker (12-4) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 35th, 1.270 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
