The Kansas City Royals (36-75) will look to keep a seven-game win streak alive when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies (59-51) at 6:05 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (0-3) to the mound, while Alec Marsh (0-5) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (0-3, 2.66 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-5, 6.75 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alec Marsh

Marsh (0-5 with a 6.75 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season.

His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without allowing a hit.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.

Marsh has one quality start under his belt this year.

Marsh will try to collect his fourth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging four innings per appearance.

In one of his six total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristopher Sanchez

The Phillies will hand the ball to Sanchez (0-3) for his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates without allowing a hit.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.66, a 5.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .908 in nine games this season.

He has three quality starts in nine chances this season.

Sanchez has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.