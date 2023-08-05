Bobby Witt Jr. and Bryson Stott are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Kansas City Royals and the Philadelphia Phillies square off at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday (first pitch at 6:05 PM ET).

Royals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 19 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs, 23 walks and 66 RBI (120 total hits). He has swiped 32 bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.308/.480 on the season.

Witt Jr. will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .432 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, two walks and 15 RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 1 vs. Mets Aug. 3 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 1 vs. Mets Aug. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Mets Aug. 1 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has recorded 94 hits with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He's slashed .246/.289/.427 on the season.

Perez heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Mets Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mets Aug. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Stott Stats

Stott has 123 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .303/.345/.436 on the year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 1 at Marlins Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has 107 hits with 20 doubles, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .292/.344/.428 so far this season.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 4-for-6 1 0 3 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 31 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 1

