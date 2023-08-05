Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Phillies on August 5, 2023
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Bobby Witt Jr. and Bryson Stott are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Kansas City Royals and the Philadelphia Phillies square off at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday (first pitch at 6:05 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Royals vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 19 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs, 23 walks and 66 RBI (120 total hits). He has swiped 32 bases.
- He has a slash line of .270/.308/.480 on the season.
- Witt Jr. will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .432 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, two walks and 15 RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 3
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has recorded 94 hits with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.
- He's slashed .246/.289/.427 on the season.
- Perez heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Bryson Stott Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Stott Stats
- Stott has 123 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 19 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .303/.345/.436 on the year.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 3
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 2
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|at Marlins
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bohm Stats
- Alec Bohm has 107 hits with 20 doubles, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .292/.344/.428 so far this season.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 2
|4-for-6
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 31
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
Bet on player props for Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm or other Phillies players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.