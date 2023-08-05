The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.314 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Phillies.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .252 with 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks.

Olivares will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 in his last outings.

Olivares has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (47 of 76), with more than one hit 14 times (18.4%).

Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (7.9%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Olivares has had at least one RBI in 21.1% of his games this season (16 of 76), with two or more RBI three times (3.9%).

He has scored in 27 games this season (35.5%), including seven multi-run games (9.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .246 AVG .258 .291 OBP .319 .400 SLG .432 11 XBH 16 4 HR 2 11 RBI 8 25/5 K/BB 23/10 2 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings