Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .467 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Mets.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .238 with four doubles, three triples, six home runs and 12 walks.
- In 58.8% of his games this year (30 of 51), Waters has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (21.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 11.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.5% of his games this year, Waters has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (33.3%), including six multi-run games (11.8%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.286
|AVG
|.185
|.369
|OBP
|.221
|.527
|SLG
|.259
|11
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|6
|25/8
|K/BB
|41/4
|3
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Sanchez (0-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed five scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.66, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.
