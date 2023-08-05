Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 149 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Phillies.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 120 hits and an OBP of .308, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .480.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 113th and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Witt Jr. enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .409 with two homers.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 71 of 109 games this year (65.1%), including 35 multi-hit games (32.1%).
- Looking at the 109 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 19 of them (17.4%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 35.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 45.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|54
|.289
|AVG
|.251
|.324
|OBP
|.292
|.529
|SLG
|.429
|25
|XBH
|21
|12
|HR
|8
|43
|RBI
|23
|43/12
|K/BB
|52/11
|13
|SB
|19
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.66 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates without surrendering a hit.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has a 2.66 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .202 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.