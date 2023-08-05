Spain vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - August 5
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Saturday, August 5 at 1:00 AM ET in Auckland, New Zealand, Spain faces Switzerland in a World Cup Round of 16 match.
Interested in watching this matchup? You can do so on Fox Sports 1.
How to Watch Spain vs. Switzerland
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Auckland, New Zealand
- Venue: Eden Park
Spain Group Stage Results
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Costa Rica
|July 21
|W 3-0
|Home
|Zambia
|July 26
|W 5-0
|Home
|Japan
|July 31
|L 4-0
|Away
|Switzerland
|August 5
|-
|Away
Spain's Recent Performance
- Spain was beaten in its last match 4-0 by Japan on July 31. Spain fell short despite outshooting their opponents nine to seven.
- Jennifer Hermoso has two goals and one assist for Spain in Women's World Cup.
- Alba Redondo has scored two goals for Spain in Women's World Cup so far.
- In three Women's World Cup matches, Eva Navarro has not scored a goal, but she does have two assists.
Spain's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Misa Rodriguez #1
- Ona Batlle #2
- Teresa Abilleira Duenas #3
- Irene Paredes #4
- Ivana Andres #5
- Aitana Bonmati #6
- Irene Guerrero #7
- Mariona #8
- Esther Gonzalez #9
- Jennifer Hermoso #10
- Alexia Putellas #11
- Oihane Hernandez #12
- Enith Salon #13
- Laia Codina #14
- Eva Navarro #15
- Maria Perez #16
- Alba Redondo #17
- Salma Paralluelo #18
- Olga Carmona #19
- Rocio Galvez #20
- Claudia Zornoza Sanchez #21
- Athenea Del Castillo #22
- Cata Coll #23
Switzerland Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Philippines
|July 21
|W 2-0
|Away
|Norway
|July 25
|D 0-0
|Home
|New Zealand
|July 30
|D 0-0
|Home
|Spain
|August 5
|-
|Home
Switzerland's Recent Performance
- In its last game on July 30, Switzerland finished with a 0-0 draw against New Zealand. Switzerland outshot Switzerland 12 to three.
- Seraina Piubel has one goal for Switzerland in Women's World Cup (three matches).
- Ramona Bachmann has one goal for Switzerland in Women's World Cup.
Switzerland's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Gaelle Thalmann #1
- Julia Stierli #2
- Lara Marti #3
- Laura Felber #4
- Noelle Maritz #5
- Geraldine Reuteler #6
- Amira Arfaoui #7
- Nadine Riesen #8
- Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic #9
- Ramona Bachmann #10
- Coumba Sow #11
- Livia Peng #12
- Lia Walti #13
- Marion Rey #14
- Luana Buhler #15
- Sandrine Mauron #16
- Seraina Piubel #17
- Viola Calligaris #18
- Eseosa Aigbogun #19
- Fabienne Humm #20
- Seraina Friedli #21
- Meriame Terchoun #22
- Alisha Lehmann #23
