Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies head into the first of a three-game series against Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Royals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 100 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 24th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 423 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.09 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.410 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Jordan Lyles (2-12) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Minnesota Twins.

He has earned a quality start three times in 20 starts this season.

Lyles has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Twins W 10-7 Home Jordan Lyles Bailey Ober 7/30/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Ryan Yarbrough Kenta Maeda 8/1/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Zack Greinke José Quintana 8/2/2023 Mets W 4-0 Home Cole Ragans Kodai Senga 8/3/2023 Mets W 9-2 Home Brady Singer Carlos Carrasco 8/4/2023 Phillies - Away Jordan Lyles Aaron Nola 8/5/2023 Phillies - Away Alec Marsh Cristopher Sanchez 8/6/2023 Phillies - Away Zack Greinke Taijuan Walker 8/7/2023 Red Sox - Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello 8/8/2023 Red Sox - Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford 8/9/2023 Red Sox - Away Jordan Lyles James Paxton

