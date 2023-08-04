Friday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (59-50) and Kansas City Royals (35-75) squaring off at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 4.

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (9-7) against the Royals and Jordan Lyles (2-12).

Royals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have been victorious in 31, or 32.3%, of the 96 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 2-7 when favored by +200 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (423 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.09) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule