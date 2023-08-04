Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Friday, Michael Massey (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is batting .219 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks.
- Massey has gotten a hit in 39 of 82 games this year (47.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (18.3%).
- He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 82), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.6% of his games this year, Massey has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 20 games this season (24.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.224
|AVG
|.214
|.308
|OBP
|.246
|.360
|SLG
|.351
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|16
|31/14
|K/BB
|38/5
|3
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 120 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Nola tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.43 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.43 ERA ranks 50th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.