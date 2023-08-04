Liudmila Samsonova 2023 National Bank Open Odds
Liudmila Samsonova will face Elena Rybakina next in the National Bank Open semifinals. Samsonova has +450 odds (third-best) to take home the trophy from Stade Iga.
Samsonova at the 2023 National Bank Open
- Next Round: Semifinals
- Tournament Dates: August 4-13
- Venue: Stade Iga
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Court Surface: Hard
Samsonova's Next Match
Samsonova will meet Rybakina in the semifinals on Saturday, August 12 at 6:00 PM ET, after getting past Belinda Bencic in the last round 6-4, 6-4.
Samsonova is currently listed at -110 to win her next match versus Rybakina. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Liudmila Samsonova Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +1600
- National Bank Open odds to win: +450
Samsonova Stats
- In the quarterfinals on Friday, Samsonova defeated No. 13-ranked Bencic, 6-4, 6-4.
- Samsonova is 38-19 over the past 12 months, with two tournament wins.
- Samsonova has won two tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a match record of 30-11.
- Samsonova, over the past year, has played 57 matches across all court types, and 21.1 games per match.
- On hard courts, Samsonova has played 41 matches over the past 12 months, and 20.7 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Samsonova has won 76.9% of her service games, and she has won 35.1% of her return games.
- Samsonova has claimed 79.6% of her service games on hard courts and 35.0% of her return games over the past 12 months.
