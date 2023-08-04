Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares has 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .248.
  • In 46 of 75 games this year (61.3%) Olivares has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (17.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 75), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Olivares has had an RBI in 16 games this season (21.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.0%).
  • In 34.7% of his games this year (26 of 75), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 37
.246 AVG .250
.291 OBP .314
.400 SLG .414
11 XBH 14
4 HR 2
11 RBI 8
25/5 K/BB 23/10
2 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Phillies' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies will send Nola (9-7) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 4.43 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.43), 18th in WHIP (1.123), and 27th in K/9 (9.1).
