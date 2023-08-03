Sedgefield Country Club, a 7,131-yard, par-70 course, is the setting for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, with $7.6M in prize money on the line. Catch the first round on Thursday, August 3. Joohyung Kim won this tournament the last time out.

How to Watch the 2023 Wyndham Championship

Start Time: 6:50 AM ET

6:50 AM ET Venue: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par/Distance: Par 70/7,131 yards

Par 70/7,131 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

Wyndham Championship Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank

Wyndham Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 6:50 AM ET Hole 1 Ryan Moore, Troy Merritt, Brandon Wu 7:12 AM ET Hole 10 Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, David Lingmerth 7:23 AM ET Hole 10 Akshay Bhatia, Stewart Cink, Sam Burns 7:34 AM ET Hole 10 Billy Horschel, Kevin Streelman, Gary Woodland 7:45 AM ET Hole 10 Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas 7:56 AM ET Hole 10 Mackenzie Hughes, Joel Dahmen, Taylor Moore 8:07 AM ET Hole 10 Nick Hardy, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, J.J. Spaun 8:18 AM ET Hole 10 Callum Tarren, Beau Hossler, Thomas Detry 8:29 AM ET Hole 10 Davis Thompson, Nate Lashley, Ben Taylor 8:40 AM ET Hole 10 Matthias Schwab, Brice Garnett, Cheng Tsung Pan

