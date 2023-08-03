The Kansas City Royals host the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Bobby Witt Jr., Francisco Lindor and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Brady Singer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Singer Stats

Brady Singer (6-8) will take the mound for the Royals, his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Singer will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 5.46 ERA ranks 58th, 1.460 WHIP ranks 57th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th.

Singer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Jul. 28 5.0 4 2 2 10 2 at Yankees Jul. 22 6.0 5 2 2 9 1 vs. Rays Jul. 16 8.0 7 4 4 4 0 at Guardians Jul. 8 5.0 13 6 6 3 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 7.0 4 1 1 4 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brady Singer's player props with BetMGM.

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 22 walks and 62 RBI (115 total hits). He has swiped 30 bases.

He's slashed .264/.302/.464 on the season.

Witt Jr. has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .522 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Mets Aug. 1 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jul. 29 4-for-5 2 1 3 9 0 vs. Twins Jul. 28 4-for-5 2 1 6 8 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 17 doubles, 17 home runs, 13 walks and 44 RBI (92 total hits).

He's slashed .246/.288/.428 so far this year.

Perez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mets Aug. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Twins Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 94 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 47 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashing .234/.323/.459 so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 30 3-for-4 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Pete Alonso Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has 80 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 38 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .218/.312/.507 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 1 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 0

Bet on player props for Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.