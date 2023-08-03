Thursday's contest between the New York Mets (50-57) and the Kansas City Royals (34-75) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Mets taking home the win. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on August 3.

The Royals will give the nod to Brady Singer (6-8, 5.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Carlos Carrasco (3-5, 6.40 ERA).

Royals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mets 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

Bookmakers have not installed the Royals as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Royals' last 10 games.

This season, the Royals have won one out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

Kansas City is 1-5 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 54.5% chance to win.

Kansas City has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 414 (3.8 per game).

The Royals' 5.11 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

