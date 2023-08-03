The Kansas City Royals and Matt Beaty, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Matt Beaty At The Plate

  • Beaty has a double and a walk while batting .273.
  • In three of eight games this year, Beaty got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.
  • Beaty has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored in one of eight games.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
.500 AVG .222
.500 OBP .300
.500 SLG .333
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 3
1/0 K/BB 2/1
0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Carrasco (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 6.40 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 6.40 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.
