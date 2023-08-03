Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Dairon Blanco -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on August 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Mets Player Props
|Royals vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Mets
|Royals vs Mets Odds
|Royals vs Mets Prediction
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is hitting .246 with six doubles, three triples and three walks.
- Blanco has gotten a hit in 12 of 22 games this season (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 22 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Blanco has driven in a run in five games this season (22.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (18.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|.286
|AVG
|.200
|.324
|OBP
|.273
|.486
|SLG
|.367
|5
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|11/2
|K/BB
|6/1
|5
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.40 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went 2 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.40, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.