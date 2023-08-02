Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Francisco Lindor, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the New York Mets-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 113 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 22 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.300/.464 on the season.

Witt Jr. has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .417 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 1 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jul. 29 4-for-5 2 1 3 9 0 vs. Twins Jul. 28 4-for-5 2 1 6 8 1 at Guardians Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 13 walks and 44 RBI (91 total hits).

He's slashed .246/.288/.427 on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Aug. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Twins Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 26 2-for-5 0 0 0 3

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 94 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 47 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashing .237/.326/.463 on the year.

Lindor hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 30 3-for-4 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has 80 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 38 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .220/.315/.512 on the year.

Alonso brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with three home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 1 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

