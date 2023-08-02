Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium against Kodai Senga, who is starting for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Mets as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +150 moneyline odds. The total is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -185 +150 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 30, or 31.6%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has won 11 of its 42 games, or 26.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 50 of its 108 games with a total.

The Royals are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-36 14-39 16-29 17-45 23-55 10-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.