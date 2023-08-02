Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .452 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Mets.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .273 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 22 walks.
- Garcia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 during his last games.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 66.2% of his games this year (49 of 74), with more than one hit 19 times (25.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (5.4%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Garcia has an RBI in 27 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.5% of his games this year (27 of 74), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.293
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.307
|.408
|SLG
|.359
|13
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|11
|28/11
|K/BB
|35/11
|9
|SB
|6
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Senga (7-5) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.17, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .200 against him.
