On Wednesday, Kyle Isbel (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is batting .226 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Isbel has gotten a hit in 28 of 52 games this year (53.8%), including 10 multi-hit games (19.2%).

He has hit a home run in four games this season (7.7%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this season (26.9%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 17 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .225 AVG .227 .250 OBP .269 .371 SLG .398 9 XBH 10 2 HR 2 11 RBI 5 15/2 K/BB 21/5 3 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings