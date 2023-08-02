On Wednesday, Edward Olivares (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .247.

In 60.8% of his 74 games this season, Olivares has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Olivares has an RBI in 16 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (35.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .244 AVG .250 .285 OBP .314 .402 SLG .414 11 XBH 14 4 HR 2 11 RBI 8 23/4 K/BB 23/10 2 SB 6

Mets Pitching Rankings