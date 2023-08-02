Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Drew Waters (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Mets.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has four doubles, three triples, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .236.
- Waters has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (28 of 49), with at least two hits 11 times (22.4%).
- He has homered in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Waters has picked up an RBI in 24.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30.6% of his games this year (15 of 49), with two or more runs six times (12.2%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.286
|AVG
|.185
|.368
|OBP
|.221
|.476
|SLG
|.259
|9
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|6
|24/7
|K/BB
|41/4
|3
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 130 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.17 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
