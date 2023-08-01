Player props can be found for Francisco Lindor and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the New York Mets visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 18 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 22 walks and 60 RBI (112 total hits). He's also stolen 29 bases.

He has a .263/.301/.465 slash line on the year.

Witt Jr. hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .409 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jul. 29 4-for-5 2 1 3 9 0 vs. Twins Jul. 28 4-for-5 2 1 6 8 1 at Guardians Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 90 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 44 runs.

He has a slash line of .247/.289/.430 so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Twins Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 26 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 at Guardians Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

José Quintana Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Quintana Stats

Jose Quintana will get the start for the Mets, his third of the season.

Quintana has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Quintana Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jul. 26 6.0 6 3 2 5 3 vs. White Sox Jul. 20 5.0 6 2 2 3 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 23 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 46 walks and 65 RBI (93 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .236/.323/.464 so far this year.

Lindor will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 30 3-for-4 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has 78 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 38 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .218/.314/.506 slash line so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

