Tuesday's game between the New York Mets (50-55) and the Kansas City Royals (32-75) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Mets coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 1.

The Mets will call on Jose Quintana (0-2) versus the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-11).

Royals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mets 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Royals have been underdogs in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (30.9%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 20-46 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.8 runs per game (403 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.17 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

