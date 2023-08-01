On Tuesday, Matt Duffy (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is hitting .264 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Duffy has had a hit in 28 of 51 games this season (54.9%), including multiple hits three times (5.9%).

He has homered in just one game this season.

In seven games this year, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 10 of 51 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .303 AVG .220 .373 OBP .258 .379 SLG .288 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 11/5 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings