Bobby Witt Jr. and his .364 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Mets and Jose Quintana on August 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.301), slugging percentage (.465) and total hits (112) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 124th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 67 of 105 games this season (63.8%), with at least two hits on 32 occasions (30.5%).

He has homered in 16.2% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 44.8% of his games this season (47 of 105), with two or more runs seven times (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 53 .278 AVG .248 .313 OBP .289 .514 SLG .416 23 XBH 20 11 HR 7 39 RBI 21 41/11 K/BB 50/11 11 SB 18

Mets Pitching Rankings