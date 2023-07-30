Sunday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (54-52) and the Kansas City Royals (31-75) clashing at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Kenta Maeda (2-5) to the mound, while Ryan Yarbrough (3-5) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 matchups.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (30.1%) in those games.

Kansas City has a mark of 12-34 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (401 total).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.21) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule