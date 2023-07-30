Royals vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 30
Sunday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (54-52) and the Kansas City Royals (31-75) clashing at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 30.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Kenta Maeda (2-5) to the mound, while Ryan Yarbrough (3-5) will get the nod for the Royals.
Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 matchups.
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (30.1%) in those games.
- Kansas City has a mark of 12-34 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (401 total).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.21) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 24
|@ Guardians
|W 5-3
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Logan Allen
|July 25
|@ Guardians
|L 5-1
|Zack Greinke vs Aaron Civale
|July 26
|@ Guardians
|L 8-3
|Alec Marsh vs Gavin Williams
|July 28
|Twins
|W 8-5
|Brady Singer vs Sonny Gray
|July 29
|Twins
|W 10-7
|Jordan Lyles vs Bailey Ober
|July 30
|Twins
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Kenta Maeda
|August 1
|Mets
|-
|Zack Greinke vs José Quintana
|August 2
|Mets
|-
|Alec Marsh vs Kodai Senga
|August 3
|Mets
|-
|Brady Singer vs Max Scherzer
|August 4
|@ Phillies
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 5
|@ Phillies
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Taijuan Walker
