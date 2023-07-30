Sunday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (63-41) matching up with the New York Yankees (55-49) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Orioles, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Dean Kremer (10-4) for the Orioles and Luis Severino (2-4) for the Yankees.

Orioles vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Orioles vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Orioles 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Orioles Performance Insights

The Orioles have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Baltimore and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Orioles' last 10 games.

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 33, or 70.2%, of those games.

Baltimore has entered 33 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 24-9 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Orioles, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Baltimore has scored 502 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, New York and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (41.9%) in those contests.

This season, New York has come away with a win eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

New York scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (454 total, 4.4 per game).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 24 @ Phillies W 3-2 Dean Kremer vs Cristopher Sanchez July 25 @ Phillies L 4-3 Kyle Gibson vs Taijuan Walker July 26 @ Phillies L 6-4 Kyle Bradish vs Ranger Suárez July 28 Yankees W 1-0 Grayson Rodriguez vs Gerrit Cole July 29 Yankees L 8-3 Tyler Wells vs Clarke Schmidt July 30 Yankees - Dean Kremer vs Luis Severino July 31 @ Blue Jays - Kyle Gibson vs Chris Bassitt August 1 @ Blue Jays - Kyle Bradish vs Hyun-Jin Ryu August 2 @ Blue Jays - Grayson Rodriguez vs Yusei Kikuchi August 3 @ Blue Jays - Tyler Wells vs Kevin Gausman August 4 Mets - Dean Kremer vs Carlos Carrasco

Yankees Schedule