Nicky Lopez -- with an on-base percentage of .226 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has five doubles, three triples and 21 walks while batting .210.

Lopez has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In 58 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Lopez has driven in a run in nine games this year (15.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 14 games this year (24.1%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .179 AVG .233 .360 OBP .289 .269 SLG .289 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 7 12/16 K/BB 18/5 2 SB 2

