The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.185 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is hitting .264 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.

In 54.9% of his 51 games this season, Duffy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of 51 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (19.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .303 AVG .220 .373 OBP .258 .379 SLG .288 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 11/5 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings