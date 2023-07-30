The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .230.

Isbel has picked up a hit in 28 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this season (27.5%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .233 AVG .227 .258 OBP .269 .384 SLG .398 9 XBH 10 2 HR 2 11 RBI 5 14/2 K/BB 21/5 3 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings