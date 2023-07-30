Drew Waters -- batting .222 with two triples, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) against the Twins.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .239 with four doubles, three triples, four home runs and nine walks.

Waters has gotten a hit in 28 of 47 games this season (59.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (23.4%).

He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Waters has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .293 AVG .185 .363 OBP .221 .488 SLG .259 9 XBH 2 2 HR 2 10 RBI 6 24/5 K/BB 41/4 3 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings