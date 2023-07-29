The 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30 will feature Stephan Jaeger in the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 7,431-yard course, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Jaeger at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Stephan Jaeger Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Jaeger has finished better than par on 17 occasions, while also shooting four bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in three rounds.

Jaeger has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Jaeger has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five tournaments.

Jaeger hopes to qualify for the weekend for the 11th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 32 -7 277 0 26 1 3 $2.4M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Jaeger wound up 66th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Jaeger has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,431-yard length for this tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Jaeger has played in the past year has been 156 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Jaeger's Last Time Out

Jaeger finished in the 30th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 3.89-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was strong, putting him in the 85th percentile of the field.

Jaeger shot better than 50% of the golfers at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.53.

Jaeger fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Jaeger recorded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Jaeger carded more birdies or better (12) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

In that most recent competition, Jaeger had a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Jaeger finished the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Jaeger recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

+4500

