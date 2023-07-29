Following the third round of the 3M Open, Sam Ryder is in fifth place at -12.

Looking to place a bet on Sam Ryder at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Sam Ryder Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Ryder has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, Ryder has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five appearances, Ryder has had an average finish of 48th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Ryder has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 31 -7 278 0 15 2 3 $2.1M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Ryder has had an average finish of 30th with a personal best of 25th at this tournament.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

TPC Twin Cities checks in at 7,431 yards, 170 yards longer than the average course Ryder has played in the past year (7,261 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Ryder's Last Time Out

Ryder was in the 52nd percentile on par 3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of par on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open ranked in the fifth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

Ryder was better than 71% of the golfers at the Genesis Scottish Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.64.

Ryder fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Ryder had one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

Ryder had fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 4.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open.

In that last outing, Ryder's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

Ryder ended the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, underperforming the field average, 3.6.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Ryder finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Ryder Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Ryder's performance prior to the 2023 3M Open.

